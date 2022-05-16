OSSC SCEW DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Soil Conservation Extension Worker Post@ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card for the certificate verification for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OSSC SCEW DV Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the certificate verification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019 on its official website. It is noted that Commission will conduct the certificate verification for the qualified candidates from 23-25 May 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker post are able to appear in the certificate verification round.

A total of 402 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification round for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post. Candidates qualified in the mains exam for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019 against Advt.No.4568/OSSC Dt.23.12.2019 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

How to Download OSSC SCEW DV Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in Go to the What’s New section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Download Admission Letter for certificate verification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019.[Advt.No.4568/OSSC Dt.23.12.2019]displaying on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. You will get the OSSC SCEW DV Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC SCEW DV Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC SCEW DV Admit Card 2022



