OSSC SCEW DV Schedule 2022 Postponed for Soil Conservation Extension Worker Post @ossc.gov.in, Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the postponement notice for the certificate verification schedule for Soil Conservation Extension Officer post on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC SCEW DV Schedule 2022 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the certificate verification schedule for the Post of Soil Conservation Extension Officer. Commission was to conduct the document verification for the post of for the Post of Soil Conservation Extension Officer against Advertisement No.4568/OSSC from 10 May 2022 onwards. Candidates who have shortlisted for the document verification round for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Officer can download the postponement notice available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the certificate verification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019, (Advertisement No.4568/OSSC dated 23.12.2019) has been postponed which was scheduled from 10 to 13 May 2022.

The short notice further reads, " It is information of all concerned that the Certificate Verification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019, (Advertisement No.4568/OSSC dated 23.12.2019) which was scheduled to be held from 10.05.2022 to 13.05.2022 vide Notice No.2112/0SSC dated 20.04.2022 is hereby postponed.”

Candidates should note that Commission will release the fresh schedule of Certificate Verification in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in regularly to know updates about this same.

Youcan download the OSSC SCEW DV Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC SCEW DV Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps