OSSC Final Result 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Post Declared @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

OSSC Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Provisional Result for the Senior Economic Investigator Exam 2015 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the various selections round including Computer Skill Test for Senior Economic Investigator Post can check their result available on the website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the final result for the Senior Economic Investigator Exam 2015 on its official website. A total of 64 candidates have been provisionally selected for the post.

Selection has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in Mains written Exam, Career Assemment, Computer Skill Test and Viva-Voce Test. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for Senior Economic Investigator Exam 2015 can check their result available on the official website.

However you can check the OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Post also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Post

How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Post