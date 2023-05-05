OSSC Prelims Result 2023 Out for Jr Steno, Typist & Other Posts @ossc.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates

Odisha SSC has declared the prelims result for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Typist and others on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

OSSC Stenographer Prelims Result 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the prelims result for the posts of Combined Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk- cum- Librarian and others on its official website. A total of 562 candidates have been shortlisted in prelims exam for these posts who are able to appear in mains round.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for these posts can check result from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that OSSC has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Combined Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian on April 09, 2023.

Based on the performance of candidates in the prelims exam, now commission has released the prelims result for these posts on its official website.

As per the selection process announced earlier, now all the shortlisted candidates are able to appear in the main exam for the above posts. The commission will notify the exact date for the mains exam in due course of time on its official website.

The post wise number of candidate’s qualified in prelims exam are as follow.

Name of Post Number of candidates qualified for Mains Junior Stenographer 227 Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper 25 Junior Storekeeper 63 Clerk cum Librarian 247



You can download the result pdf for the above posts from official website after following the steps given below.

