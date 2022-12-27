OSSC WEO Answer Key 2022 Released @ossc.gov.in: Submit Objection Before 30 Dec

OSSC WEO Answer Key 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released Welfare Extension Officer Answer Key on the website of the commission. Check Direct Link Here.

OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) released the answer key for the Welfare Extension Officer (WEO) Exam 2022. OSSC WEO Online Exam was conducted from 17 December to 23 December 2022. The answer key link is available on the official website of the commission i.e. ossc.gov.in. OSSC is also inviting objections from the candidates who have appeared in the exam.

Candidates intending to raise objections, if any, on the provisional answer key may register objections using their credentials. The last date for submitting an objection is 30 December 2022. The candidates need to enter their roll number and select their date of birth, date of exam, and batch.



OSSC WEO Answer Key Link is provided here. The candidates can use this link for checking the answers and submitting objections.

OSSC WEO Answer Key Download

Go to the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission. -http://www.ossc.gov.in. Click on ‘Click Here to View the Objection Tracker’ given against ‘Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021’ Provide your login credentials Download OSSC Answer Key Submit Objection, if any Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered

OSSC invited applications for recruitment to the post of 129 Welfare Extension Officers under SC, ST Development, M&BC Department. Online applications were invited for the same from 07 September to 13 September 2022.