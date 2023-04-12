OSSC WEO 2023 Phase 4 Interview Schedule Out @ossc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the phase 4 interview schedule for the post of Welfare Extension Officer on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download the pdf.

OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the phase 4 interview/document verification schedule for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer post from Apr 17 to 21, 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test round for Welfare Extension Officer post can download the detailed notice from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The detailed notice for the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test round for Welfare Extension Officer post is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link.



OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023: Details

According to the short notice released, the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer post will be conducted from April 17 to 21, 2023. Candidates can check the roll number wise schedule date/reporting time available on the official website.

OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that the Commission will upload the admit card on Apr 13, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.



How to Download: OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023