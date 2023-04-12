OSSC WEO 2023 Phase 4 Interview Schedule Out @ossc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the phase 4 interview/document verification schedule for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer post from Apr 17 to 21, 2023.
All those candidates who have qualified for the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test round for Welfare Extension Officer post can download the detailed notice from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.
The detailed notice for the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test round for Welfare Extension Officer post is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link.
Direct Link To Download: OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023
OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023: Details
According to the short notice released, the Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer post will be conducted from April 17 to 21, 2023. Candidates can check the roll number wise schedule date/reporting time available on the official website.
OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update
Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that the Commission will upload the admit card on Apr 13, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.
How to Download: OSSC WEO Interview Schedule 2023
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. -http://www.ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-Notice and Schedule regarding Phase-IV Certificate Verification & Viva Voce Test of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 to be held from 17.04.2023 to 21.04.2023. Advt.No.4289/OSSC, Dtd.23.12.2021 available on the homepage.
- You will get the pdf of Phase-IV certificate verification & viva voce test in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.