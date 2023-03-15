OSSC WEO Mains Result 2023 Out: Check Result PDF, Viva and DV Dates

OSSC WEO Mains Result 2023 is released on the Odisha SSC website for mains exam. Candidates who had appeared for the mains exam can check the result PDF from the direct link here. Check Viva & DV dates.

OSSC WEO Mains Result 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released a notification regarding OSSC WEO Result 2023 Mains Exam Result of OSSC Welfare Extension Officer on 14 March 2023. Along with the result, Roll no. of candidates selected for Viva Voice and Document Verification Dates are also released on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission at- https://www.ossc.gov.in/

OSSC WEO Mains Result 2023

The result of the Odisha SSC WEO Mains Exam was released on March 14, 2023. The Mains exam was conducted on 29 and 30 January 2023. A total of 129 vacancies are there for the Welfare Extension Officer (WEO) exam for which a total of 390 candidates are shortlisted for viva voice and document verification. The date of the Viva Voce test is 23 March 2023. The detailed schedule for Viva Voice will be uploaded shortly on the commission website. Candidates can check their OSSC WEO Main Exam Result and ensure whether they are eligible to appear for the viva voice and document verification or not.

OSSC WEO Mains Result 2023: Important Dates

Event Date OSSC WEO Mains Result Out 14 March 2023 OSSC WEO Viva Date 23 March 2023

How to Download the OSSC WEO 2023 Mains Result?

Visit the official OSSC website at https://www.ossc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on link titled - “ List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Viva-Voice test & Certificate Verification for the Post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021”

A PDF of result with roll no. of candidates shortlisted for Viva Voice will appear.

Download the PDF and check your roll no. in it.

Direct Link to Download the OSSC WEO Result 2023

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for important updates and read the related notifications carefully. A total of 390 candidates are expected to appear for the Viva Voice and DV of OSSC WEO 2022 (Welfare Extension Officer).

What After OSSC WEO Result 2023?

After the result has been released candidates are expected to appear for Viva and Document Verification.