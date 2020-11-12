OSSSC Answer Key 2020 for Horticulture Extension Worker and other Released @osssc.gov.in, Raise Objections till Nov 17

OSSSC Answer Key 2020: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Answer Key for the Posts of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agricultural Worker on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for these posts can check the Answer Key available on the official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), the Answer Key for the written test for the District Cadre posts of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agricultural Worker has been uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the written examination for the Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agricultural Worker on 08 November 2020.

The Answer Key for the questions set wise (A,B,C and D) for the written examination is available on the official website. In a bid to check the Answer Key, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registered ID and password on the official website.

Candidates can raise their objection, if any, regarding the Answer Key by clicking "File Objection for the Published Answer Key" on the official website Candidates should note that the last date for raising objections is 17 November 2020. Candidates can check the short notification regarding the Answer Key on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSSC Answer Key 2020 for Horticulture Extension Worker and other





How to Download: OSSSC Answer Key 2020 for Horticulture Extension Worker and other