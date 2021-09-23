OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021 Released @osssc.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021 has been released by Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) at osssc.gov.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Livestock Inspector. The candidates who applied for OSSC Livestock Inspector Recruitment 2021 can download their call letters through the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Exam 2021 was held on 26 September 2021 at various exam centres in the evening shift.i.e. 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The link for downloading OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021 is activated at osssc.gov.in. The candidates can download OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘ଶେଷମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତ ଭିଡରୁ ରକ୍ଷା ପାଇବା ପାଇଁ ତୁରନ୍ତ Admit Card Download କରନ୍ତୁ; Click here to log in to Download Admit Card for the WRITTEN TEST to be held on 26/09/2021 for the post of Livestock Inspector-2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Now, Enter your username, registration number, mobile number, email, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link for OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021

Points to be noted:

The candidates should note that the exam will be held in the evening shift only. So, all candidates are advised to check their venue one day prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed after the closing of time of door. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the OSSSC Livestock Inspector Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. The candidates appearing in the OSSSC Livestock Inspector Exam are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card and save it for future reference.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Exam Pattern 2021

The exam will be of MCQ (Multiple Choice of Questions) and conducted on OMR Sheets. There will be 130 questions in the question paper carrying 1 mark each. The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. The questions asked in the paper will be of the 10th class level.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Exam Scheme 2021