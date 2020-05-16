PCMC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 13 MO Posts @pcmcindia.gov.in

PCMC Recruitment 2020: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Maharashtra, has invited applications online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on PCMC official website pcmcindia.gov.in on or before 20 May 2020.

PCMC MO Important Date:

Closing Date for Online Submission of Application: 20 May 2020

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Medical Officer (MO) Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (MO) - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Medical Officer (MO)

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should MBBS from a recognised university

Registered with Maharashtra Medical Council

Age Limit:

Lower Age Limit - 38 Years

Upper Age Limit - 43 Years

Salary:

Rs. 15500 to 39500 Grade Pay Rs. 5400

PCMC MO Recruitment Notification PDF Download Here Click Here PCMC MO Online Application Link Apply Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for PCMC MO Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through Online mode on Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Official Website pcmcindia.gov.in. The last date for submitting PCMC MO Application is 20 May 2020.