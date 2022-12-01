PCMC Recruitment 2022: Attend Interview for Assistant Teacher and Graduate Teacher

PCMC Recruitment 2022: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is hiring Assistant Teachers and Graduate Teachers. Candidates can check the number of vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.

PCMC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is conducting interviews for Graduate and Assistant Teachers. The vacancies are available for English, Language, and Sociology Subjects. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview on the scheduled date and time. The interviews shall be held from 08 and 09 December 2022.

PCMC Teacher Notification is published on the official website of the corporation i.e. pcmcindia.gov.in. The candidates can download the application from the PDF.

PCMC Recruitment Notification Download

PCMC Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies Assistant Teacher 147 Posts Graduate Teacher 138 Posts

PCMC Graduate and Assistant Teacher Interview Date

08 December and 09 December 2022

Eligibility Criteria for PCMC Graduate and Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager - HSC and D.Ed

Graduate Teacher (Science Subject) - HSC-D.Ed B.Sc- B.Ed

Graduate Teacher (Language Subject) - HSC-D.Ed B.A- B.Ed

Graduate Teacher (Sociology Subject) - HSC-D.Ed B.A- B.Ed

PCMC Graduate and Assistant Teacher Salary

Assistant Manager - Rs. 20000/-

Graduate Teacher (Science Subject) - Rs. 20000/-

How to Apply for PCMC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the interview on the mentioned date, time and venue in the PDF. The application form is also available in the PDF link provided in this article.