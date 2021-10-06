Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PFRDA Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Manager Grade A Out @pfrda.org.in, Download Here

PFRDA Admit Card 2021 has been released by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Posts on pfrda.org.in.

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 20:22 IST
PFRDA Admit Card 2021: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has uploaded the admit card of the online exam for Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Posts on pfrda.org.in. The exam will be conducted on 17 October 2021. Candidates, who have applied for PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2021, can download PFRDA Assistant Manager Admit Card from the official website.

However, PFRDA Admit Card Link is given below.  Candidates can download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card through the link below:

PFRDA Exam Pattern

There will be two papers consists of Multiple Choice questions of 100 marks  each as follow:

Paper 1 No. Of Questions Marks Time
English Language 20 25 1 hour
Quantitative Aptitude 20 25
Test of Reasoning 20 25
General  Awareness  (including  some questions related to Financial Sector) 20 25
Paper 2      
Commerce, Accountancy, Management,  Finance,  Costing, Companies Act, Economics and 
Pension Sector		 50 100 40 min
Actuarial, Information  Technology, Official  Language,  Finance & Accounts, Research (Economics) and Research (Statistics) Streams 50 100 40 min

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

Those candidates who qualify in Phase 1 will appear in Phase 2 and Phase 3.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had invited online application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) for General, Actuarial, Finance & Accounts, Information Technology, Official Language (Rajbhasha), Research (Economics) and Research (Statistics) till 16 September 2021.

How to Download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - pfrda.org.in

Click on the link given for downloading the admit card

Now, enter your Registration Number and Password

Download PFRDA Admit Card

FAQ

I am not able to download PFRDA Admit Card 2021 ?

Please check your entries in login screen. You should use REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD as received at the time of registration by displaying on the screen and also mailed to you in auto generated email acknowledgement.Also, make sure that the DATE OF BIRTH you have entered is same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print.

What is PFRDA Exam Date ?

17 October 2021

What is PFRDA Admit Card Link ?

The admit card can be downloaded from - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/pfrdarmaug21/cloea_oct21/login.php?appid=0e59200a0ad80cc62f8765b0bba642b1
