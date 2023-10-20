PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 20 Officer Trainees Finance, Apply Online

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 is out for 20 Officer Trainee Finance on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for PGCIL Recruitment 2023

PGCIL Officer Trainee Recruitment 2023: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the recruitment notification for 20 Officer Trainee Finance vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above post will start on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 13. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - powergrid.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written test, group discussion and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

PGCIL Officer Trainee Recruitment 2023

PGCIL notification for the recruitment of 20 Officer Trainee Finance has been released. The application process for the post will start on October 24. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Posts Name Officer Trainee Finance Total Vacancies 20 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 18, 2023 Application Start Date October 24, 2023 Application End Date November 13, 2023 Selection process Written Test Group Discussion Interview

PGCIL Officer Trainee Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 20 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of PGCIL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Officer Trainee Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For PGCIL Officer Trainee?

Candidates can fill out the PGCIL application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - powergrid.in

The application fee for PGCIL is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category need not pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee Gen/EWS/OBC Rs 500 SC/ST/PwBD Nill

Vacancies For PGCIL Officer Trainee

A total of 20 vacancies were announced by PGCIL for Officer Trainee Finance. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Posts UR 8 OBC (NCL) 6 SC 2 ST 2 EWS 2 Total Vacancies 20

What is the PGCIL Officer Trainee Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for PGCIL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who are applying for the posts must have passed CA/CMA as of November 13, 2023.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Officer Trainee Finance is 28 years as on November 13, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) candidates as per govt. Norms.

Service Agreement Bond:

The selected candidates will be required to execute a service agreement bond to successfully complete the prescribed training period and thereafter serve the organization for at least three years. The amount of the bond is INR 5,00,000/- for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and INR 2,50,000/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, plus applicable taxes.

PGCIL Officer Trainee Selection Process

The PGCIL 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Online Written Test Group Discussion Interview

PGCIL Officer Trainee Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be at the Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and perks @12% of basic pay during the training period.

On successful completion of training and upon regularization, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Finance) in E2 scale - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Steps to Apply for the PGCIL Officer Trainee

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - powergrid.in

Step 2: On the home page click on careers button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference