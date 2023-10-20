PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 20 Officer Trainees Finance, Apply Online

PGCIL Jobs Apply for 20 Finance Officer Trainee

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 is out for 20 Officer Trainee Finance on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for PGCIL Recruitment 2023

PGCIL Officer Trainee Recruitment 2023: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the recruitment notification for 20 Officer Trainee Finance vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above post will start on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 13. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - powergrid.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written test, group discussion and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

PGCIL notification for the recruitment of 20  Officer Trainee Finance has been released. The application process for the post will start on October 24. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

PGCIL Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Posts Name

Officer Trainee Finance

Total Vacancies

20

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 18, 2023

Application Start Date

October 24, 2023

Application End Date

November 13, 2023

Selection process

Written Test

Group Discussion

Interview

PGCIL Officer Trainee Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 20 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of PGCIL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Officer Trainee

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For PGCIL Officer Trainee?

Candidates can fill out the PGCIL application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - powergrid.in

The application fee for PGCIL is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category need not pay any application fees.

Category

Application Fee

Gen/EWS/OBC

Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD

Nill

Vacancies For PGCIL Officer Trainee

A total of 20 vacancies were announced by PGCIL for Officer Trainee Finance. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category

Number of Posts

UR

8

OBC (NCL)

6

SC

2

ST

2

EWS

2

Total Vacancies

20

What is the PGCIL Officer Trainee Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for PGCIL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who are applying for the posts must have passed CA/CMA as of November 13, 2023. 

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Officer Trainee Finance is 28 years  as on November 13, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) candidates as per govt. Norms.

Service Agreement Bond:

The selected candidates will be required to execute a service agreement bond to successfully complete the prescribed training period and thereafter serve the organization for at least three years. The amount of the bond is INR 5,00,000/- for  General/OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and INR 2,50,000/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, plus applicable taxes.

Also Check,

PGCIL Officer Trainee Selection Process

The PGCIL 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Online Written Test
  2. Group Discussion
  3. Interview

PGCIL Officer Trainee Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be at the Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and perks @12% of basic pay during the training period.

On successful completion of training and upon regularization, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Finance) in E2 scale - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Steps to Apply for the PGCIL Officer Trainee

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - powergrid.in 

Step 2: On the home page click on careers button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for PGCIL Officer Trainee Finance Recruitment 2023 be released?

The PGCIL Recruitment 2023 for Officer Trainee is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 20 posts.

How many posts have been announced in PGCIL Recruitment 2023 for Officer Trainee Finance?

A total of 20 posts have been announced in the PGCIL Recruitment 2023 notification for Officer Trainee Finance.

What is the age limit to apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 28 can apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2023 for Officer Trainee Finance. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the PGCIL Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for PGCIL Recruitment 2023 based on three steps i.e. Online Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview. A detailed process is given in the above article.

