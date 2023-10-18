TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment for 92 Vacancies, Check Details

TMB Recruitment 2023: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) has released the recruitment notification for 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start from October 16 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 6. The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - tmbnet.in
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an online written exam and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023
TMB notification for the recruitment of 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 16. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
TMB Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
|
Posts Name
|
Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer
|
Region
|
PAN India
|
Total Vacancies
|
92
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
October 16
|
Application Start Date
|
October 16
|
Application End Date
|
November 6, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Exam
Interview
TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Notification PDF
Candidates can download the TMB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 92 Vacancies announced. Download the official notification of TMB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
Probationary Clerks
|
Specialist Officer
What is the Application Fee For TMB?
Candidates can fill out the TMB application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. The application fee for the post of the specialist officer is Rs 1000 and probationary clerk is Rs 600. The application fees is listed below
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
Specialist Officer
|
1000
|
Probationary Clerk
|
600
Vacancies For TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer
A total of 92 Vacancies were announced by TMB for Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
IT Specialist Officers
|
Role
|
Number of Positions
|
System Administrator
|
4
|
Network Administrator
|
4
|
Database Administrator
|
4
|
Application Developer
|
8
|
Total
|
20
Probationary Clerks
|
State / UT
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Regional Language
|
Andaman and Nicobar
|
1
|
Hindi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
17
|
Telugu
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1
|
Hindi
|
Dadra Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
Hindi / Bhilodi
|
Delhi
|
2
|
Hindi
|
Gujarat
|
17
|
Gujarati
|
Karnataka
|
11
|
Kannada
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1
|
Hindi
|
Maharashtra
|
9
|
Marathi
|
Punjab
|
1
|
Punjabi
|
Rajasthan
|
2
|
Rajasthani
|
Telangana
|
7
|
Telugu
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1
|
Hindi
|
Uttarakhand
|
1
|
Hindi
|
Total
|
72
Note: Regional language to the respective state is mandatory
What is the TMB Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for TMB Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the TMB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Check the table below for education qualification and age limit
|
Post
|
Age Limit
|
Educational Qualification
|
Specialist Officer
|
The candidate must be not more than 30 years
|
Educational qualification (as on 31.08.2023):
B.E / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / BCA or M.E / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / MCA equivalent degree from a reputed University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.
Experience: Minimum 2 years of IT working experience
|
Probationary Clerk
|
The candidate must be not more than 24 years in the case of graduates;
26 years in the
case of Post-graduates.
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.
TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Selection Process
The TMB 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Written Test
- Interview
Online exam scheme for Probationary Clerk is tabulated below
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time (Composite)
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
120 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
General Awareness (with special reference to banking)
|
40
|
40
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Online exam scheme for Specialist Officer is tabulated below
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time (Composite)
|
Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
100 minutes
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Professional Knowledge
|
60
|
90
|
Total
|
120
|
150
TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Salary
The selected candidates will get the pay on different pay scale. The pay for each post is tabulated below
|
Probationary Clerk
|
Specialist Officer
|
Rs 40,818/Month
|
Rs 80,704/Month
Steps to Apply for the TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - tmbnet.in
Step 2: Click on the careers button
Step 2: Click on the apply link of your preferred post
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated
Step 4: Save the number for future reference.
Step 5: Pay the required fees
Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference