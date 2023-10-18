TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment for 92 Vacancies, Check Details

TMB Recruitment 2023: TMB released notification for 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for TMB Recruitment 2023

TMB Recruitment 2023: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) has released the recruitment notification for 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start from October 16 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 6. The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - tmbnet.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an online written exam and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023

TMB notification for the recruitment of 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 16. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

TMB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. Posts Name Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Region PAN India Total Vacancies 92 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 16 Application Start Date October 16 Application End Date November 6, 2023 Selection process Written Exam Interview

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the TMB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 92 Vacancies announced. Download the official notification of TMB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Probationary Clerks Download PDF Specialist Officer Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For TMB?

Candidates can fill out the TMB application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. The application fee for the post of the specialist officer is Rs 1000 and probationary clerk is Rs 600. The application fees is listed below

Category Application Fees Specialist Officer 1000 Probationary Clerk 600

Vacancies For TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer

A total of 92 Vacancies were announced by TMB for Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

IT Specialist Officers

Role Number of Positions System Administrator 4 Network Administrator 4 Database Administrator 4 Application Developer 8 Total 20

Probationary Clerks

State / UT No. of Vacancies Regional Language Andaman and Nicobar 1 Hindi Andhra Pradesh 17 Telugu Chhattisgarh 1 Hindi Dadra Nagar Haveli 1 Hindi / Bhilodi Delhi 2 Hindi Gujarat 17 Gujarati Karnataka 11 Kannada Madhya Pradesh 1 Hindi Maharashtra 9 Marathi Punjab 1 Punjabi Rajasthan 2 Rajasthani Telangana 7 Telugu Uttar Pradesh 1 Hindi Uttarakhand 1 Hindi Total 72

Note: Regional language to the respective state is mandatory

What is the TMB Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for TMB Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the TMB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Check the table below for education qualification and age limit

Post Age Limit Educational Qualification Specialist Officer The candidate must be not more than 30 years Educational qualification (as on 31.08.2023): B.E / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / BCA or M.E / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / MCA equivalent degree from a reputed University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. Experience: Minimum 2 years of IT working experience Probationary Clerk The candidate must be not more than 24 years in the case of graduates; 26 years in the case of Post-graduates. Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Selection Process

The TMB 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Interview

Online exam scheme for Probationary Clerk is tabulated below

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time (Composite) Reasoning 40 40 120 minutes English Language 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 40 General Awareness (with special reference to banking) 40 40 Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 200 200

Online exam scheme for Specialist Officer is tabulated below

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time (Composite) Reasoning 20 20 100 minutes English Language 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Professional Knowledge 60 90 Total 120 150

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Salary

The selected candidates will get the pay on different pay scale. The pay for each post is tabulated below

Probationary Clerk Specialist Officer Rs 40,818/Month Rs 80,704/Month

Steps to Apply for the TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - tmbnet.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button

Step 2: Click on the apply link of your preferred post

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Save the number for future reference.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference