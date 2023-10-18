TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment for 92 Vacancies, Check Details

TMB Jobs Apply for 92 Specialist Officer and Probationary Clerk Vacancies

TMB Recruitment 2023: TMB released notification for 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for TMB Recruitment 2023

TMB Recruitment for Probationary Clerk and Specialist Officer
TMB Recruitment 2023: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) has released the recruitment notification for 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start from October 16 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 6. The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - tmbnet.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an online written exam and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

TMB notification for the recruitment of 92 Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 16. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

TMB Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

Posts Name

Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer

Region

PAN India

Total Vacancies

92

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 16

Application Start Date

October 16

Application End Date

November 6, 2023

Selection process

Written Exam

Interview

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the TMB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 92 Vacancies announced. Download the official notification of TMB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Probationary Clerks

Download PDF

Specialist Officer

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For TMB?

Candidates can fill out the TMB application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. The application fee for the post of the specialist officer is Rs 1000 and probationary clerk is Rs 600. The application fees is listed below

Category

Application Fees

Specialist Officer

1000

Probationary Clerk

600

Vacancies For TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer

A total of 92 Vacancies were announced by TMB for Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

IT Specialist Officers

Role

Number of Positions

System Administrator

4

Network Administrator

4

Database Administrator

4

Application Developer

8

Total

20

Probationary Clerks

State / UT

No. of Vacancies

Regional Language

Andaman and Nicobar

1

Hindi

Andhra Pradesh

17

Telugu

Chhattisgarh

1

Hindi

Dadra Nagar Haveli

1

Hindi / Bhilodi

Delhi

2

Hindi

Gujarat

17

Gujarati

Karnataka

11

Kannada

Madhya Pradesh

1

Hindi

Maharashtra

9

Marathi

Punjab

1

Punjabi

Rajasthan

2

Rajasthani

Telangana

7

Telugu

Uttar Pradesh

1

Hindi

Uttarakhand

1

Hindi

Total

72

  

Note: Regional language to the respective state is mandatory

What is the TMB Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for TMB Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the TMB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Check the table below for education qualification and age limit

Post

Age Limit

Educational Qualification

Specialist Officer

The candidate must be not more than 30 years

Educational qualification (as on 31.08.2023): 

B.E / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / BCA or M.E / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / MCA equivalent degree from a reputed University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

Experience: Minimum 2 years of IT working experience

Probationary Clerk

The candidate must be not more than 24 years in the case of graduates; 

26 years in the

case of Post-graduates.

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Selection Process

The TMB 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Interview

Online exam scheme for Probationary Clerk is tabulated below

Section

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time (Composite)

Reasoning

40

40

120 minutes

English Language

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

40

General Awareness (with special reference to banking)

40

40

Numerical Ability

40

40

Total

200

200

  

Online exam scheme for Specialist Officer is tabulated below

Section

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time (Composite)

Reasoning

20

20

100 minutes

English Language

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Professional Knowledge

60

90

Total

120

150

  

TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Salary

The selected candidates will get the pay on different pay scale. The pay for each post is tabulated below

Probationary Clerk

Specialist Officer

Rs 40,818/Month

Rs 80,704/Month

Steps to Apply for the TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - tmbnet.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button

Step 2: Click on the apply link of your preferred post

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Save the number for future reference.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023 be released?

The TMB Recruitment 2023 for Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officers is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 92 posts. The application process started on October 16.

How many posts have been announced in TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023?

A total of 92 posts have been announced in the TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023 notification.

What is the age limit to apply for Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Recruitment 2023?

The candidates applying for posts should not be more than 30 years for Specialist Officer and not more that 24 years for Probationary Clerk. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the TMB Probationary Clerks and Specialist Officer Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for TMB Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. written test and interview. A detailed process is given in the above article.

