CPCB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 11 Technical Supervisors and Other Posts

CPCB Technical Supervisor and Other Posts Recruitment 2023: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the recruitment notification for 11 Technical Supervisors and Other Posts vacancies on a deputation basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the Offline application form is November 13. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - cpcb.nic.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through Interviews and Document Verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

CPCB notification for the recruitment of 11 Technical Supervisors and Other Posts has been released. The application process for the post started on October 17. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

CPCB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Central Pollution Control Board Posts Name Technical Supervisor and Other Posts Total Vacancies 11 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on October 17, 2023 Application Start Date October 17, 2023 Application End Date November 13, 2023 Selection process Gate Score Card - 2023 Document Verification

Candidates can download the CPCB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 11 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of CPCB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Technical Supervisor and Other Posts Download PDF Technical Supervisor and Other Post Application Form Download PDF

Vacancies For CPCB Technical Supervisor and Other Posts

A total of 11 vacancies were announced by CPCB for Technical Supervisors and Other Posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Senior Administrative Officer 1 Accounts Officer 1 Assistant Accounts Officer 1 Senior Technical Supervisor 2 Private Secretary 3 Technical Supervisor 03 (01 - Electrical Engineering, 01 - Electronics and Communication Engineering, 01 - Instrumentation Engineering)

What is the CPCB Technical Supervisor and Other Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for CPCB Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 56 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of CPCB Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria and educational qualification. The educational qualification and experience vary as per the posts

CPCB Technical Supervisor and Other Posts Selection Process

The CPCB 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

CPCB Technical Supervisor and Other Posts Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will vary from post to post starting from Rs 35,400 to Rs 2,09,200. A detailed post wise salary is given in the table below

Name of the Post Level of Pay Senior Administrative Officer Level-12 in the pay matrix (Rs. 78,800-2,09,200) Accounts Officer Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-) Assistant Accounts Officer Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-) Senior Technical Supervisor Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-) Private Secretary Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-) Technical Supervisor Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/-)

Steps to Apply for the CPCB Technical Supervisor and Other Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - cpcb.nic.in

Step 2: Download the application form

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Send the application form to The Administrative Officer (Recruitment), Central Pollution Control Board, Parivesh Bhawan, East Arjun Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi-110032