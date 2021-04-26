PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Junior Research Fellow Post Postponed due to COVID-19@pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Junior Research Fellow Interview 2021 Postponed: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has postponed the interview schedule for Junior Research Fellow Post due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. All such candidates qualified for the Junior Research Fellow Post interview round can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has decided to postpone the interview schedule for Junior Research Fellow Post due to surge of COVID-19 pandemic.

Notification further says," In the view of the current surge of COVID-19 pandemic, the interview for the Junior Research Fellow for the project "Clinico-immunological analysis ol Paediatric Hydatid disease: Prognosis, outcomes and correlation of clinical and laboratory factors during the course of disease" which was scheduled on 27.04.2021 is postponed till further notice. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated by e-mail."

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Junior Research Fellow post can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Junior Research Fellow Postponement Notice





