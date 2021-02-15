PGIMER Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for Group A/B/C Posts under AIIMS Bilaspur @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER Recruitment 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has extended the last date for Group A/B/C Posts under AIIMS Bilaspur on its official website. All such candidates who have to apply for Group A/B/C Posts can check extension notice available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the last date for submission of online application for recruitment of various Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ categories of posts meant for AIIMS, Bilaspur has been extended till 24.02.2021 instead of 14.02.2021.

Notification further says," This is with reference to Advertisement No. PGI/RC/019/2021/158 dated 13.01.2021 for recruitment of various Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ categories of posts meant for AIIMS, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. It is for the information of all the candidates that the last date for submission of online application has been extended till 24.02.2021 instead of 14.02.2021. However, the last date for deciding eligibility w.r.t. age and essential qualification shall remain unchanged i.e. 14.02.2021. Other terms and conditions shall however remain the same."

All such candidates who have to apply for various Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ categories of posts under AIIMS, Bilaspur can checkt he extension notice on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

