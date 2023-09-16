CBSE Class 11 Physics Thermodynamics: Formula List, Definitions, and Diagrams

Thermodynamics Formulas & Diagrams: Students can find a list of important diagrams and formulas for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 11, Thermodynamics. Use the PDF download link attached below to save the formula sheet.

Class 11 Physics Thermodynamics Formula Sheet

Formulas:

Internal Energy (U)= Kinetic energy + Potential energy First Law of Thermodynamics - Heat- Specific Heat Capacity- Heat Capacity per mole- Heat at constant pressure- Relation between specific heat capacity of an ideal gas- Ideal gas equation- Isothermal Process- Adiabatic Process-

Isobaric Process- Efficiency of Carnot Engine- Carnot Cycle- Work done by an ideal gas-

Definitions:

Thermal Equilibrium- The state of a system is an equilibrium state if the macroscopic variables that characterise the system do not change in time.

Adiabatic Wall- an insulating wall (can be movable) that does not allow flow of energy (heat) from one to another. The systems are insulated from the rest of the surroundings also by similar adiabatic walls.

Diathermic Wall- a conducting wall that allows energy flow (heat) from one to another.

Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics- It states that ‘two systems in thermal equilibrium with a third system separately are in thermal equilibrium with each other’.

Isotherm- The pressure-volume curve for a fixed temperature is called an isotherm.

Isothermal Process- A process in which the temperature of the system is kept fixed throughout is called an isothermal process.

Kelvin Planck Statement- No process is possible whose sole result is the absorption of heat from a reservoir and the complete conversion of the heat into work.

Clausius Statement- No process is possible whose sole result is the transfer of heat from a colder object to a hotter object.

