PMC Recruitment 2022: 330 Vacancies for Engineering Intern, Graduate Intern and Other Intern Posts

PMC Recruitment 2022 for 330 Engineering Intern, Graduate Intern, B.Sc- Environment and Other Intern Posts. Candidates can apply online at internship.aicteindia.org.

PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has an opportunity for interns for the period of 1 year (Full Time) under “The Urban Learning Internship Program” (TULIP). Ministry of Housing and Urban affair (MoHUA) has launched “The Urban Learning Internship Program” (TULIP) in association with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The program intends to fulfil the twin goals of providing a hands-on learning experience to fresh graduates as well as benefitting States, ULBs and smart cities with an infusion of fresh energy and ideas to solve critical challenges of urban development.

PMC Intern Notification 2022

PMC Intern Online Application Link 2022

PMC Vacancy Details:

Legal Intern - 2

Engineering Intern-Electrical - 15

Engineering Intern-Civil - 212

Engineering Intern-Environment - 2

B.Sc- Environment - 1

Engineering Intern-Instrumentation Engineering -2

Engineering Intern Computer Science or IT - 12

Content Creator - 6

Intern Horticulture - 44

Intern B.VSc. AH - 2

Intern M.Sc Biology Or Zoology - 5

Graduate Intern-B.Com - 23

Graduate Intern -Shorthand Typist - 4

PMC Internship Recruitment 2022 Salary

Legal Intern - Rs. 10000/-

Engineering Intern-Electrical - Rs. 15000/-

Engineering Intern-Civil - Rs. 15000/-

Engineering Intern-Environment - Rs. 15000/-

B.Sc- Environment - Rs. 10000/-

Engineering Intern-Instrumentation Engineering -Rs. 15000/-

Engineering Intern Computer Science or IT - Rs. 15000/-

Content Creator - Rs. 10000/-

Intern Horticulture - Rs. 10000/-

Intern B.VSc. AH - Rs. 12000/-

Intern M.Sc Biology Or Zoology - Rs. 10000/-

Graduate Intern-B.Com - Rs. 10000/-

Graduate Intern -Shorthand Typist - Rs. 10000/-

How to Apply for PMC Internship Programme 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting internship.aicteindia.org/index.phpon or before 15 June 2022