PMC Recruitment 2023 For 581 Teacher & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PMC has invited online applications for the 581 Teachers & Other Posts on its official website. Check PMC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited online applications for various 581 posts including Primary Teacher and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 15, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

PMC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 24, 2023



PMC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Primary Teacher (English Medium)-260

Secondary Teacher-110

Higher Secondary & Teacher-21

Part-Time Teacher-133

Head Master-01

Supervisor-01

Secondary Teacher-35

Secondary Teacher (Primary)-05

Junior Clerk-02

Full Time Librarian-01

Laboratory Assistant Computer Lab-01

Laboratory Assistant Science Lab-01

Peon-10

Please check the notification link for details of the posts/selection process/educational qualification/ age limits and other updates for the vacancies.



PMC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have B.Ed. with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in each subject at the graduation level with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How To Download: PMC Recruitment 2023 PDF

Visit the official website of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-pmc.gov.in Go to the announcements section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ pmc recruitment 2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



PMC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before June 15, 2023.