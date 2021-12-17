PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 for 41 Sweeper Posts, Download PNB PTS Recruitment Notification @pnbindia.in

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Part-Time Sweeper in Subordinate Cadre. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their applications through the official website of PNB.i.e.pnbindia.in. A total of 41 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. All candidates are advised to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below before applying.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 December 2021

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Part-Time Sweeper - 41 Posts

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should possess 10th std (Fail). The candidates who have achieved the higher qualification are not eligible to apply. The candidates are advised to go through the notification PDF hyperlinked below for more details.

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (The candidates are advised to go through the notification PDF hyperlinked below for more details)

What is the selection process for PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021?|

The candidates will be selected through written tests or interviews.

Download PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

How to apply for PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Manager, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Tamil Nadu. The candidates are advised to mention the name of the post on the top of the envelope. Also, advised go through the notification PDF hyperlinked below for more details.