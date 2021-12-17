Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 for 41 Sweeper Posts, Download PNB PTS Recruitment Notification @pnbindia.in

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Notification for 41 Sweeper Posts. Check educational qualification, vacancy, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 11:00 IST
PNB PTS Recruitment Notification
PNB PTS Recruitment Notification

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Part-Time Sweeper in Subordinate Cadre.  The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their applications through the official website of PNB.i.e.pnbindia.in. A total of 41 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. All candidates are advised to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below before applying.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 December 2021

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Part-Time Sweeper - 41 Posts

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should possess 10th std (Fail). The candidates who have achieved the higher qualification are not eligible to apply. The candidates are advised to go through the notification PDF hyperlinked below for more details.

PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (The candidates are advised to go through the notification PDF hyperlinked below for more details)

What is the selection process for PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021?|
The candidates will be selected through written tests or interviews.

Download PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

How to apply for PNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Manager, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Tamil Nadu. The candidates are advised to mention the name of the post on the top of the envelope. Also, advised go through the notification PDF hyperlinked below for more details.

Take Free Online PNB Specialist Officer (SO) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationPNB Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 for 41 Sweeper Posts, Download PNB PTS Recruitment Notification @pnbindia.in
Notification Date17 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission20 Dec, 2021
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization Punjab National Bank
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Banking
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.