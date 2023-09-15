Pondicherry University Result 2023 OUT on pondiuni.edu.in; Direct Link to Download PU B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc Marks

Pondicherry University Result 2023: Pondicherry University (PU) has recently declared the results for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc, and other exams. PU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- pondiuni.edu.in
Pondicherry University Results 2023
As per the latest update, Pondicherry University (PU) released the results B.Tech.(Civil Engineering), B.Tech.(Information Technology), B.Tech.(Robotics and Automation), B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering), B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engg.), B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th sem, B.Sc. (Geography), B.A. (Economics), B.A. (Political Science) 5th, 6th, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- pondiuni.edu.in
How to Check Pondicherry University Result 2023 on the official website?
Candidates can check their semester results for various courses like B.Tech.(Civil Engineering), B.Tech.(Information Technology), B.Tech.(Robotics and Automation), B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering), B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engg.), B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th sem, B.Sc. (Geography), B.A. (Economics), B.A. (Political Science) 5th, 6th, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Pondicherry University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/
Step 2: Check your Course in the given list
Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester
Step 4: Check the results and download it
Direct Links To Download Pondicherry University Marks PDF
Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University Result 2023 for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc, and other exams, and other examinations.
Course
Semester
Result Dates
Result Links
B.Tech (Civil Engineering)
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th
15-Sep-2023
B.Tech (Information Technology)
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th
15-Sep-2023
B.Tech (Robotics and Automation)
3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th
15-Sep-2023
B.Tech (Bio Medical Engineering)
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th
15-Sep-2023
B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering)
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th
15-Sep-2023
B.Tech (Electronics & Communication Engineering)
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th
15-Sep-2023
B.Tech (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th
15-Sep-2023
B.A. (Political Science)
5th and 6th
15-Sep-2023
B.A. (Economics)
5th and 6th
15-Sep-2023
B.Sc. (Geography)
5th and 6th
15-Sep-2023
BBA (Tourism)
5th and 6th
15-Sep-2023
BPA Music (Hindustani Vocal & Instrumental)
7th and 8th
15-Sep-2023
Pondicherry University, Kalapet Highlights
Pondicherry University, situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, and Diploma courses in 14 schools and 52 departments. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pondicherry University has modern and upgraded facilities.
Pondicherry University Highlights
University Name
Pondicherry University
Established
1985
Departments
|
Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
Campus size
1000 acres