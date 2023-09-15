Pondicherry University Result 2023 OUT on pondiuni.edu.in; Direct Link to Download PU B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc Marks

Pondicherry University Result 2023 OUT: Pondicherry University (PU) declared the results for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Pondicherry University Result 2023 PDF here.
Pondicherry University Result 2023: Pondicherry University (PU) has recently declared the results for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc, and other exams. PU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Pondicherry University (PU) released the results B.Tech.(Civil Engineering), B.Tech.(Information Technology), B.Tech.(Robotics and Automation), B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering), B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engg.), B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th sem, B.Sc. (Geography), B.A. (Economics), B.A. (Political Science) 5th, 6th, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check Pondicherry University Result 2023 on the official website?

Candidates can check their semester results for various courses like B.Tech.(Civil Engineering), B.Tech.(Information Technology), B.Tech.(Robotics and Automation), B.Tech(Bio Medical Engineering), B.Tech.(Mechanical Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engg.), B.Tech. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th sem, B.Sc. (Geography), B.A. (Economics), B.A. (Political Science) 5th, 6th, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Pondicherry University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/

Step 2: Check your Course in the given list 

Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Download Pondicherry University Marks PDF

Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University Result 2023 for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc, and other exams, and other examinations.

Course

Semester

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Tech (Civil Engineering)

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Tech (Information Technology)

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Tech (Robotics and Automation)

3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Tech (Bio Medical Engineering)

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering)

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Tech (Electronics & Communication Engineering)

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Tech (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.A. (Political Science)

5th and 6th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.A. (Economics)

5th and 6th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Geography)

5th and 6th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

BBA (Tourism)

5th and 6th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

BPA Music (Hindustani Vocal & Instrumental)

7th and 8th

15-Sep-2023

Click here

Pondicherry University, Kalapet Highlights

Pondicherry University, situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, and Diploma courses in 14 schools and 52 departments. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pondicherry University has modern and upgraded facilities.

 

Pondicherry University Highlights

University Name

Pondicherry University

Established

1985

Departments
  • 14 Schools 
  • 52 Departments

Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Campus size

1000 acres

FAQ

Is Pondicherry University Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Pondicherry University has released the results of various courses and programs. The Pondicherry University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Pondicherry University B.Tech (Civil Engineering) 5th Semester result?

The Pondicherry University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Pondicherry University results on this page.

Is Pondicherry University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Pondicherry University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

