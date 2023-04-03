PPSC Civil Judge 2022 Mains Exam Date OUT @ppsc.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Admit Card & Other Details

The Punjab Public Service Commission has released the PPSC Civil Judge 2022 Mains Exam Date for the Civil Judge Mains Examination 2023. Candidates can check the information related to the PPSC Civil Judge 2022 Mains Exam Date, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

PPSC Civil Judge 2022 Mains Exam Date: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has made an announcement regarding the mains examination date to be conducted for Civil Judge. The candidates can refer to the official website to get more information i.e.,ppsc.gov.in

The PPSC has revealed the date for the Main exam, which is an important part of the recruitment process. The Main exam for Civil Judge is set to take place from 2nd to 4th June 2023. The recruitment drive is being carried out with the aim of filling up 159 positions for Civil Judge.

In addition to this, the PPSC has also specified that the admit cards for the exam will be released soon on the official website ppsc.gov.in. This means that candidates will have to regularly check the website in order to download their admit cards and keep them ready for the exam day.

PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023- Overview

The Punjab Public Service Commission will be releasing the Exam Date on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password created during registration. Here is the overview of PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023

PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 Details Exam Conducting Body Punjab Public Service Commission Exam Name PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 PPSC Civil Judge 2022 Mains Exam Date 2nd to 4th June 2023 Official Website https://ppsc.gov.in/

Steps to Download PPSC Civil Judge Exam Date 2023

The candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the PPSC Civil Judge 2023 Mains Exam Date once it is available on the official website of

Visit the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) at ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Latest News’ section Look for the ‘PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Dates 2023 Notice‘ and click on it A new page will open with the notice in PDF format Click on the download button or save the PDF file for future reference

Details Mentioned in PPSC Civil Judge 2023 Mains Exam Date

The PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 admit card includes important details about the candidate such as name, roll number, application number, category, date of birth, photograph, signature, father's name, gender and disability status, exam date, exam shift and time, exam center address, reporting time, gate closing time of the center, and exam day instructions.

It is important for candidates to verify that all the information mentioned in the admit card is accurate and matches the information provided during the application submission process.

It is crucial to keep in mind that the admit card includes significant details, including your name, roll number, exam center address, exam date, reporting time, and other important exam instructions. Hence, it is advisable to thoroughly verify all the information given in the admit card before taking the examination.