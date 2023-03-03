MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023: 673 Posts, Apply Online, Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

Maharashtra MPSC Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the application form for the Maharashtra MPSC Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of MPSC i.e.,mpsc.gov.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023: In a latest notification the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the application form for the Maharashtra MPSC Recruitment 2023. Candidates can online from the official website of MPSC i.e.,mpsc.gov.in.

A total of 673 vacancies are to be filled under MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023 for various Group A and Group B posts in Maharashtra State Government. The MPSC Rajyaseva Exam or Civil Services Common Preliminary Examination for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, etc.

The application process has started and the last date to apply is March 22, 2023. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for is over. Notably, the mains exam for each service will be conducted in October 2023.

MPSC Rajyaseva Recruitment 2023 Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates aged between 19 to 38 years are eligible to apply for the MPSC Group A and Group B recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to Unreserved categories have to pay Rs 394/- as the registration fee and the candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 294/- as the application fee.

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023 Education Qualification

The Educational Qualification for MPSC 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates applying for the examination must possess a Graduate Degree from a recognized university. However, candidates can get the detailed information regarding MPSC 2023 Educational Qualification from the official notification given below.

MPSC Exam Date 2023

The MPSC Preliminary Examination is supposed to be conducted in October 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website for detailed information regarding MPSC Exam Date 2023.

Maharashtra MPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply for the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on how to apply online. Here is the direct link to download official Notification.

Download: MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the MPSC i.e.,mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section as Online Facilities at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the link that says, ‘Online Application System’. A list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them will appear in the new page.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023 which will be available from 2nd March 2023

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The candidates must download the application form and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2023 is over.