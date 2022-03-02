PPSC JE Admit Card 2022 OUT on ppsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

PPSC JE Admit Card 2022 has been released on ppsc.gov.in. Check PPSC JE Admit Card 2022 Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

PPSC JE Admit Card 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer on its website. Candidates who appeared in the PPSC JE Exam 2022 can download their admit card using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on ppsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer posts shall now be held on 06 March 2022 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Candidates can now download PPSC JE Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download PPSC JE Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in. Click on the PPSC JE Admit Card 2022 Download Link flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth and submit the login. PPSC JE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Take a printout for future reference.

PPSC JE Admit Card 2022