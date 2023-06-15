PSEB Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Detailed Syllabus for Theory & Practical

Punjab Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Check Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus by Punjab Board for 2023-24 session here. Check topics and subtopics to prepare for PSEB 12th Chemistry Exam 2024 along with details of practical and internal assessment.

Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB’s new syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry is provided here in this article. The syllabus for the 2023-24 session has all the essential details required for an effective study of the subjects and to prepare well for the year-end board exams. In this article, you will get to know the detailed syllabus of PSEB Class 12 Chemistry subject. We have provided the detailed syllabus of PSEB Class 12 Chemistry here to help students know their course curriculum so that they can study according to the topics and marks distribution mentioned in the syllabus. This syllabus also throws light on the details of practical and internal assessment to be conducted in the current academic session. You can check and download the complete syllabus from the following section of this article.

PSEB Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 25 Marks Internal Assessment 5 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 12 Chemistry question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 12 Chemistry below:

Unit I: Solutions

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, Raoults Law, elevation of B.P., depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass. Vant Hoff factor.

Unit II: Electrochemistry

Redox reactions; conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and laws of electrolysis (elementary idea) dry cellelectrolytic cells and Galvanic cells; lead accumulator, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, fuel cells; corrosion. Relation between Gibbs Energy change and EMF of cell.

Unit III: Chemical Kinetics

Rate of a reaction (average and instantaneous), factors affecting rates of reaction; concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction: rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and' half life (only for zero and first order reactions); concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment). Activation Energy, Arrhenious equation.

Unit-IV:d and f Block Elements

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals-metallic character, ionization, enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and consequences. Actenoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states.

Unit-V: Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds - introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds, bonding; Werner’s theory VBT, CFT, Isomerism (structure and stereo) importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological systems).

Unit-VI: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C-X bond, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of substitution reactions, optical rotation. Halearenes: Nature of C-X bond, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogen for monosubstituted compounds only) Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, t

Unit –VII: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only); identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols; mechanism of dehydration, uses, with special reference to - methanol and ethanol. Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophilic substitution reactions, uses of phenols. Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit-VIII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, and mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes; uses. Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

To check further contents of the Class 12th Chemistry PSEB Syllabus, download it’s PDF from the following link:

