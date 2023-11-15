PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Chemistry model paper 2023–24.

Get direct link to download Class 12 Chemistry sample paper PDF for Punjab Board

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Test Paper serves as an important resource for students of PSEB Class 12 preparing for their board examinations. The model papers or sample papers for Chemistry Class 12th PSEB serve as a comprehensive tool designed to assess students' understanding of key concepts, theories, and practical applications in chemistry. Solving the Punjab Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper gives students an experience that will help them in their final board exams. Utilising the model test paper enables students to enhance their confidence and perform optimally in the actual 12th-grade chemistry examination. Check out and download the PSEB Class 12 Chemistry Model Test Paper 2024 below.

Read: PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 12 Chemistry Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

The important highlights related to the Punjab Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper are mentioned in the table below as highlights.

Paper Name Chemistry (Theory) Total Marks 70 Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Total Number of Questions 17 Q. No. 1 has 28 parts carrying 1 mark each. Q. No. 2 to 11 carry 2 marks each. Q. No. 12 to 15 carry 3 marks each. Q. No. 16 to 17 carry 5 marks each.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Test Paper 2024

Q1. MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS (each carry one mark)

(i) Which of the following is not correct for ideal solution :

(A) ΔSmixing =0

(B) ΔVmixing =0

(c) ΔHmixing =0

(D) it obeys Raoults law

(ii) What will be the molalaity of a solution having 18 g of glucose dissolved in 500g of water :

(A) 1m

(B) 0.5m

(c) 2m

(D) 0.2m

(iii) Which of the following will have highest boiling point :

(A) 0.1M NaCl

(B) 0.1M BaCl 2

(c) 0.1M glucose

(D) 0.1M sucrose

(iv) Resistance of 0.1 M KCl solution in a conductance cell is 300 ohm and conductivity is 0.013 Scm–1. The value of Cell constant is :

(A) 9 cm-1

(B) 39 m-1

(C) 3.9 m-1

(D) None of these

(v) Units of molar conductivity are :

(A) S cm mol-1

(B) S cm2 mol-1

(c) S cm3 mol-1

(D) S cm2 mol-2

(vi) Catalyst increases the rate of reaction by:

(A) lowering activation energy

(B) by increasing activation energy

(c) by increasing energy of the reactants

(D) by decreasing energy of the reactants

(vii) Units of rate constant for third order reaction are :

(A) sec-1

(B) mol lit-1 sec-1

(C) mol-1 lit sec-1

(D) mol-2 lit sec-1

(viii) Half life period of a zero order reaction is :

(A) directly proportional to initial conc of reactants

(B) inversely proportional to initial conc of reactants

(c) independent of initial conc of reactants

(D) none of these

(ix) The compound 3-Phenyl prop-2-enal is also known at

(a) Crotonaldehyde

(b) Cinnaimaldehyde

(c) Salicyladehyde

(d) Vanillin

(x) Which of the following methods cannot produce aldehydes?

(a) Oxidation of primary alcohols

(b) Dehydration of secondary alcohols

(c) Ozonolysis of alkenes

(d) Hydration of ethyne with acid

(xi) Which of the followings required in Stephen reaction

(a) LiCl

(b) NiCl 2

(c) SnCl 2

(d) Ticl 4

(xii) Acetyl chloride reacts with ‘X’ to give butan-2-one

(a) Cadmium Chloride

(b) methyl magnesium chloride

(c) dimethyl Cadmium

(d) diethyl Cadmium

(xiii) Ethers can be distinguished from alcohols by the following reagents

(a) reaction with PCl 5

(b) reaction with hydrazine

(c) reaction with Na

(d) None of the above

(xiv) when benzene diazonium chloride is treated with copper powder and HCl, the product formed is

(a) chlorobenzene

(b) toluene

(c) phenol

(d) aniline

(xv).The most stable complex is

(a) [Fe(NH 3 )6] 3+

(b) [Fe(H 2 0)6] 3+

(c)[Fe(C 2 O 4 )3]3-

(d)[FeF 6 ]

(xvi).The co-ordination number of M in [M(en) 2 Cl 2 ]Cl is

(a) 6

(b)9

(c) 8

(d)10

(xxvii).Which of the following is a hexadentate ligand

(a)diene

(b)CN-

(c)en

(d)EDTA

.

.

.

To see and download the complete PSEB Class 12 Chemistry model test paper click on the link below.







Also Read: