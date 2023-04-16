PSEB Class 8 Result 2023 by April 25, Check Latest Updates Here

Punjab Board class 8 result 2023 is expected to be declared by April 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab Board class 8 exams can check the results through the link given here.

PSEB 8th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB class 8 results next week. According to media reports, the Punjab Class 8 results will be announced by April 25, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 8 board exams can check the results through the link available on the official website.

As per reports, the class 8 results will be released on or before April 25, 2023 however the date and time are not yet finalized. The board is also expected to announce the Punjab Board Result 2023 is expected by May 2023.

Punjab board class 8 results will be available on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the class 8 results.

How to check Punjab Class 8 Result 2023

PSEB 8th result 2023 will be announced on the official website by April 25, 2023. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Follow the steps provided below to check Pubnjab 8th result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board

Step 2: Click on the class 8 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the class 8 results for reference

Details Given on Punjab 8th Result 2023

The following details will be mentioned on the Punjab Class 8 Marksheet

Candidate name

Roll Number

Examination Details

Subject Details

Marks Secured

Minimum MArks Required

Grade and Percentage

Qualifying status

Punjab board conducted the exams for class 8 students from February 25 to March 22, 2023. According to the data from 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 8 students was 98.25%. Amnpreet Singh secured the top rank with 100% while the second rank was secured by Humani and Karmanpreet Kaur with 99.33%.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 and 12 Result Expected Soon