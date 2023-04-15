UP Board Result 2023 Date: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Result Expected By 27 April, Check Recent Updates

UPMSP will declare UP High school and Intermediate result 2023 at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students have to use their login credentials to download their UP board result. Check expected date here

UP Board Result 2023 Date: Students who have appeared for classes 10th and 12th board exams and are awaiting for the announcement of the UPMSP result date, then they can go through the article to know official updates. Going as per national dailies, it is expected that UP board result 2023 can be announced on or before April 27 online.

If the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) releases the high school and intermediate results before April 27, then it will be a record in the last 10 years that the board announced it before expected time

However, there has been no official update regarding the release date and time of the result. This year over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exam. Class 10 was held from February 16 to March 3 and the class 12th exam was concluded on March 4. Check important up[dates here.

UP Board Result 2023 Date Recent Updates

As per media reports, the results are expected to be released by April 27 or before that.

It is expected that class 10th and 12 for the UP board result are likely to be released in the third week of April.

This year, more than 3 crore copies of UP board classes 10th and 12th have been evaluated.

The board completed the work of checking the copy on March 31. Now, the announcement of UPMPS 2023 result date is awaited.

To avoid mistakes in the evaluation, the UP board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets which included around 1.86 crore answer sheets for class 10 and 1.33 crore class 12 answer sheets.

The UP board classes 10, 12 results will be released on the official website: upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2023 Date

As per one of the national dailies, the Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education, Deepak Kumar has written a letter to Election Commissioner for permission to declare the UPMSP 2023 board results before the election. The preparation of UP board result for classes 10th and 12th is in final stage. Once, the commission approves the request, UPMSP will announce the class 10, 12 results on or before April 27, 2023. However, there has been no official notice released regarding the same.

UP Board Result 2023 Previous Year's Date

Last year, the UPMSP result for classes 10th and 12th was announced on June 18. As due to COVID-19, the academic session was delayed therefore, in 2021 and 2020 also, the result was released in June and July. However, before COVID, the board announced the result in April. Therefore, this year too it is expected that UPMSP will follow the same process. Check the table below:

Years Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates 2022 June 18 June 18 2021 July 31 July 31 2020 June 27 June 27 2019 April 27 April 27 2018 June 9 April 29 2017 June 9 June 9

