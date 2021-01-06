PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Notification Out for Director Posts, Apply Online @pesb.gov.in

PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020: Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) - Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Director(Technical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 16 March 2020

PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Director(Technical)

PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant should be a qualified Mining Engineer and holder of 1st class certificate of competency under the Indian Mines Act; Applicants holding MBA/PGDM will have an added advantage.

PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 160000-290000 (IDA)

PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Experience - at least five years' cumulative experience during the last ten years at a senior level in the field of coal or mineral exploration/mining/engineering and allied fields.

Download PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for PSEB CMPDIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online against this Job Description on the website of PESB -http://pesb.gov.in/ and thereafter forward it online to Smt Kimbuong Kipgen Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 latest by 16 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates are advised to save a copy of application for future reference.

No application shall be entertained under any circumstances after the stipulated time/date. Incomplete applications and applications received after the stipulated time/date shall be Rejected. Board reserves the right to shortlist applicants for interview.

