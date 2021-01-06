Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021: 85 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 27 January onwards @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Judge. All interested candidates will be able to apply through the online mode from 27 January 2021 onwards at hcraj.nic.in.

Around 85 vacancies of District Judge will be recruited in the Cadre of District Judge. Prior to filling in online application for the post, candidates are advised to read carefully & thoroughly the 'Rules', detailed Notification and instructions issued for filling on-line application, available on the official website of Rajasthan High Court ( http://www.hcrai.nic.in) and ensure that they fulfil all the requirements of eligibility as per the 'Rules'.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021 from 1 PM

Last date for submission of online application: 27 February 2021 at 5 PM

Application Fee Deposition Date: From 01.00 pm on 27 January 2021 (Wednesday) to 11:59 pm on 28 February 2021 (Sunday)

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

District Judge - 85 Posts

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Degree (Law) from a recognized University; The candidate must have been an Advocate for a period of not less than seven years on the last date fixed for receipt of online application and also possesses a thorough knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Rajasthani Dialects and Social Customs of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Download Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active on 27 Jan

Official Website

How to apply for Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 January to 27 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021 Application Fee