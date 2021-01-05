UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @ugc.ac.in for Consultant Posts, Apply by 14 January

UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 14 January 2021

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Consultant - 2 Posts

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master Degree in Political Science/International Relations from a recognized University/Institute with at least 55% Marks; NET in a relevant subject.

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 75,000 - 1,00,000 per month depending upon the qualification and experience

Download UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification

UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

UGC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The engagement shall be made on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

How to apply for UGC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects in an online mode at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs/. The last date for receipt of applications is 14 January 2021. Applications received after due date shall not be considered.

