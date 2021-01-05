UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @ugc.ac.in for Consultant Posts, Apply by 14 January
UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification out at ugc.ac.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 14 January 2021
UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Consultant - 2 Posts
UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Master Degree in Political Science/International Relations from a recognized University/Institute with at least 55% Marks; NET in a relevant subject.
UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 75,000 - 1,00,000 per month depending upon the qualification and experience
Download UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification
UGC Consultant Recruitment 2021 Apply Online
UGC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The engagement shall be made on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.
How to apply for UGC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects in an online mode at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs/. The last date for receipt of applications is 14 January 2021. Applications received after due date shall not be considered.
