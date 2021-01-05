Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 for 16 Steno, MTS, Office Assistant & Other Posts, Apply @tribal.nic.in

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Tribal Affairs has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, Office Superintendent, Stenographer Grade I/II, Office Assistants and MTS. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 February 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 4 February 2021

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner (Administrative)- 2 Posts

Assistant Commissioner (Finance)- 1 Post

Office Superintendent (Finance) - 2 Posts

Stenographer Grade – I - 1 Post

Stenographer Grade – II - 2 Posts

Office Assistant - 3 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)- 5 Posts

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Commissioner (Administrative)- Graduate Degree from a recognized University.

Assistant Commissioner (Finance)- B. Com from a recognized University.

Office Superintendent (Finance) -B. Com with 50% marks in the aggregate and at least 4 years post qualification working experience in the Audit and Accounts works. OR M.Com with 50% marks and at least 3 years post qualification working experience in the Audit and Accounts works. OR CA (Inter) or ICWA(Inter) or MBA(Finance) or PGDM (Finance) (2 years full time or 3 years part time) with 2 years’ post-qualification working experience in the Audit and Accounts works.

Stenographer Grade – I - Graduate; Shorthand Speed of 100 w.p.m. in English and Typing Speed of 45 w.p.m. in English Typing.

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th class pass from recognized Board or University; Knowledge of Computer Operation.

Office Assistant - Bachelor Degree in any disciplines or equivalent.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)- Matriculation (Class X) or equivalent pass.

Download Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Assistant Commissioner (Administrative)- 40 years

Assistant Commissioner (Finance)- 40 years

Office Superintendent (Finance) - 35 years

Stenographer Grade – I - 30 years

Stenographer Grade – II -30 years

Office Assistant - 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)- 30 years

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The mode of selection will be decided by the NESTS. There may be Computer Based Test/Examination followed by Skill Test and/or interview of the eligible candidates. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance put together in Computer Based Test/Examination, skill test and interview wherever applicable.

How to apply for Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 5 January to 4 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.