PSSSB Admit Card 2023 for Patwari and Other Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Here

PSSSB Admit Card 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of Patwari, Assitant Treasure, Gallery Assistant, Field Artist, Cataloguer, Book Binder and Junior Technial Assistant. PSSSB Patwari Admit Card and Other Posts i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Admit Card Download Link
PSSSB Admit Card Link is available on the official website. The candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the provided link.
|PSSSB Admit Card
|Download Here
How to Download PSSSB Admit Card for Patwari and Other Posts ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the board
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Provided your details
Step 4: Download PSSSB Patwari Admit Card and Other Posts