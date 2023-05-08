PSSSB Admit Card 2023 for Patwari and Other Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Here

PSSSB Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board. Candidates can download Punjab Patwari Hall Ticket and Other Posts Here.

PSSSB Admit Card 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of Patwari, Assitant Treasure, Gallery Assistant, Field Artist, Cataloguer, Book Binder and Junior Technial Assistant. PSSSB Patwari Admit Card and Other Posts i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Admit Card Download Link

PSSSB Admit Card Link is available on the official website. The candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the provided link.

PSSSB Admit Card Download Here

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card for Patwari and Other Posts ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Provided your details

Step 4: Download PSSSB Patwari Admit Card and Other Posts