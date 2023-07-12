PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2023 Postponed: Check Revised Schedule & Latest Update

PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2023 Out: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has released the postponement notice for the written exam date for the post of Clerk on its official website. The Commission has decided to postpone the written exam which was scheduled on July 16, 2023 across the state.



All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can download the postponement notice from the official website -https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/.



However, you can download the postponement notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2023 Postponement Notice





How to Download PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2023 Postponement Notice ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of PSSSB-https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link New Public Notice regarding cancel/postpone the written exam dated 16/07/2023 for the post of Clerk (Advertisement No. 15/2022) (New Date of Exam 06/08/2023) on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.



PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2023: Exam Update

According to the short notice released, PSSSB has postponed the written exam for the post of Clerk which was scheduled on July 16, 2023. The written exam for the post of Clerk against Advertisement No. 15/2022 was to be conducted across the state. Now the written exam will be held on August 06, 2023 across the state. The new exam programme and other updates will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time.

PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2023: Admit Card Download By Using Login Credential

PSSSB will release the required admit card for the above exam on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.