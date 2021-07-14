PSSSB Librarian Admit Card 2021 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Link Here

PSSSB Librarian Admit Card 2021 has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on the the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Librarian Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of School Librarian, against advertisement number 04/2021. Candidates can download PSSSB School Librarian Admit Card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Librarian Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidate can download Punjab Librarian Admit Card through the link below:

PSSSB School Librarian Exam will be held on 18 July 2021. The exam centre Address will be uploaded on 17 July 2021 on the official website.

PSSSB Librarian Exam Pattern

Subject Weightage GK/ General Awareness (India & Punjab) 10 Quantitative Ability/RA 15 Language (English/Hindi) 15 Information and Communication Technology in Lib. and Comp. 20 Library Science 60

Each question carries one mark.

There is one fourth negative marking for wrong answer i.e. -0.25

PSSSB School Librarian Syllabus

How to Download PSSSB Librarian Admit Card ?

Go to official website www.punjabsssb.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Link for Downloading ADMIT CARDS/ROLL NUMBERS for the Post of SCHOOL LIBRARIAN (Advt. No. 04/2021 !!NEW!’, given under ‘Advertisement’ Tab

Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card Roll Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card (Application No.)

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter the details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Download PSSSB Admit Card

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) had invited online application for 750 School Librarian Posts till 26 April 2021.