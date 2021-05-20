PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply online for 168 Posts from tomorrow onwards

How to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 21 May 2021 to 15 June 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for PSSSB Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding a bachelors degree are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the above article for reference.

What is the last date for PSSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 18 June 2021.

What is the starting date for PSSSB Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding required qualification can apply online from 21 May onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through PSSSB Recruitment 2021?

A total of 168 vacancies have been notified out of which 56 vacancies for Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, 61 vacancies for Block Level Extension Officer and 51 are for Excise & Taxation Inspector.