PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply online for 168 Posts from tomorrow onwards
PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @sssb.punjab.gov.in for 168 Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Taxation Inspector. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Taxation Inspector against the advertisement number 09/2021. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 18 June 2021.
A total of 168 vacancies have been notified out of which 56 vacancies for Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, 61 vacancies for Block Level Extension Officer and 51 are for Excise & Taxation Inspector. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply online from 21 May onwards. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, salary and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 20 May 2021
- Commencement of submission of online application: 21 May 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 18 June 2021 upto 5 pm
- Last Date to Fee Payment: 18 June 2021
PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Industrial Promotion Officer - 56 Posts
- Block Level Extension Officer - 61 Posts
- Excise & Taxation Inspector - 51 Posts
PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Industrial Promotion Officer - Graduation in any field from a recognized University with 50% Marks.
- Block Level Extension Officer - should have a Punjabi subject at the Matriculation level.
- Excise & Taxation Inspector - should possess a degree of Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University or institution or its equivalent and should possess at least 120 hours course with working experience in the use of personal computers or Information Technology in office productivity applications or desktop publishing applications from a govt. Recognized institution or reputed institution or should have passed a computer information technology courses equivalent to O level certificate of DOEACC of Government of India.
Download PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 21 May 2021 to 15 June 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.