PSSSB Steno Results 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

PSSSB Steno Results 2023: Get here direct link to download PSSSB Steno results 2023 PDF and Other Details

PSSSB Steno Results 2023: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Results for the Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist positions. This announcement means that candidates who applied for these positions can now check their Results on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written exam for these positions was in Objective type, which means it consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates who have qualified for the written exam will be called for a computer skill test and document verification. These tests will determine if the candidates meet the required skills for the positions and if their documents are in order.

PSSSB Steno Results 2023

The exam for these positions was conducted on March 11 and was specifically for the Punjabi language. The PSSSB had previously advertised 418 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 50 vacancies for the post of Junior Scale Stenographer.

If any discrepancies or issues arise during the result verification process, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates keep their roll numbers or registration numbers handy to avoid any confusion while checking their Results..

PSSSB Jr Scale Stenographer, Stenotypist Results 2023 Download Link

To access the PSSSB Steno Results 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the PSSSB Jr Scale Stenographer, Stenotypist Results 2023 Result 2023.

The PSSSB Steno Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their Results.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

PSSSB Steno Typist Results 2023 Direct Link to download Result PDF PSSSB Junior Scale Stenographer Result 2023 Direct Link to download Result PDF

How to Check PSSSB Steno Results 2023?

To check the PSSSB Jr Scale Stenographer, Stenotypist Results 2023 Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link related to the Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer posts Results and click on it. Select the desired post for which you wish to view the result. The PSSSB Steno result will then be displayed on your screen. Download the result and verify your score.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the PSSSB Steno Result from the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.