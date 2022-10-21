PSTCL Assistant Lineman Exam Date 2022 (Released) at pstcl.org, Know Admit Card Update

Punjab STCL has released the online exam schedule for the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) on its official website - pstcl.org. Download PDF here.

PSTCL ALM Exam Schedule 2022 : Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ) has released the online exam schedule for the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) on its official website. PSTCL will be conducting the online written exam for the Assistant Lineman (ALM) post on 2nd November 2022. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Lineman (ALM) can download PSTCL ALM Exam Schedule 2022from the official website - pstcl.org.

However, PSTCL ALM Exam Schedule 2022 links are also given below and you can download the same directly after clicking the same.

As per the short notice released, PSTCL is set to conduct the online

examination the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) against CRA 299/22 will be conducted on 2nd November 2022.

Candidates should note that the E-admit cards will be sent 72 hours prior from the date of online examination on their registered email ID. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website through the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can download the PSTCL ALM Exam Schedule 2022 and Admit Card Updates from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: PSTCL ALM Exam Schedule 2022