PTET Result 2021 Out @ptetraj2021.com, Check Download Link for Name Wise Selection List

Government Dungar College, Rajasthan has uploaded the result of Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (Rajasthan PTET). Candidates who appeared in PET Exam on 08 September 2021 can download PTET Result from the this page

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 has been finally uploaded by Government Dungar College, Rajasthan on official website - ptetraj2021.com. We have given Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test Result in this article for the candidates who attended the PTET Exam. The college has prepared the name wise list of the candidates who have qualified in Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021.

Rajasthan PTET Result

Rajasthan PTET Exam Events Important Dates Rajasthan PTET Exam Date 08 September 2021 Rajasthan PTET Result Date 28 September 2021 Rajasthan PTET Counselling Date to be announced

How to Download Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of PTET - http://ptetraj2021.com Click on the result link Enter your details. Download PTET Result 2021 Take a print out for future use.

Rajathan PTET Expected Cut-Off



We have provided the previous year cut-off marks. Candidates can estimate Rajasthan PTET Cut-Off 2021 thrugh last year cut-off marks:

Female Cut-Off Marks

GEN - 330

OBC - 320

ST - 290

SC - 300

MBC - 305

Male Cut-Off Marks

GEN - 350

OBC - 340

ST - 300

SC - 315

MBC - 310

PET Exam was conducted on 08 September 2021 through offline (Pen & Paper) mde in two session i.e. Morning (09:00 to 12:00 PM) and Evening (03:00 to 06:00 PM). The medium of the paper was English & Hindi except for the language proficiency section which was conducted in respective languages only.