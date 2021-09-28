Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PTET Result 2021 Out @ptetraj2021.com, Check Download Link for Name Wise Selection List

Government Dungar College, Rajasthan has uploaded the result of Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (Rajasthan PTET). Candidates who appeared in PET Exam on 08 September 2021 can download PTET Result from the this page

Created On: Sep 28, 2021 15:01 IST
PTET Result 2021
PTET Result 2021

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 has been finally uploaded by Government Dungar College, Rajasthan on official website - ptetraj2021.com. We have given Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test Result in this article for the candidates who attended the PTET Exam. The college has prepared the name wise list of the candidates who have qualified in Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021.

Rajasthan PTET Result

Rajasthan PTET Exam Events Important Dates
Rajasthan PTET Exam Date 08 September 2021
Rajasthan PTET Result Date 28 September 2021
Rajasthan PTET Counselling Date to be announced

How to Download Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of PTET - http://ptetraj2021.com
  2. Click on the result link
  3. Enter your details.
  4. Download PTET Result 2021
  5. Take a print out for future use.

Rajathan PTET Expected Cut-Off

We have provided the previous year cut-off marks. Candidates can estimate Rajasthan PTET Cut-Off 2021 thrugh last year cut-off marks:

Female Cut-Off Marks

  • GEN - 330
  • OBC  -  320
  • ST  -  290
  • SC -  300
  • MBC -   305

Male Cut-Off Marks

  • GEN - 350
  • OBC  -  340
  • ST  -  300
  • SC -  315
  • MBC -   310

PET Exam was conducted on 08 September 2021  through offline (Pen & Paper) mde  in two session i.e. Morning (09:00 to 12:00 PM) and Evening (03:00 to 06:00 PM). The medium of the paper was English & Hindi except for the language proficiency section which was conducted in respective languages only.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next