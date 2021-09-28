PTET Result 2021 Out @ptetraj2021.com, Check Download Link for Name Wise Selection List

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 has been finally uploaded by Government Dungar College, Rajasthan on official website - ptetraj2021.com. We have given Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test Result in this article for the candidates who attended the PTET Exam. The college has prepared the name wise list of the candidates who have qualified in Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021.
|Rajasthan PTET Exam Events
|Important Dates
|Rajasthan PTET Exam Date
|08 September 2021
|Rajasthan PTET Result Date
|28 September 2021
|Rajasthan PTET Counselling Date
|to be announced
How to Download Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of PTET - http://ptetraj2021.com
- Click on the result link
- Enter your details.
- Download PTET Result 2021
- Take a print out for future use.
Rajathan PTET Expected Cut-Off
We have provided the previous year cut-off marks. Candidates can estimate Rajasthan PTET Cut-Off 2021 thrugh last year cut-off marks:
Female Cut-Off Marks
- GEN - 330
- OBC - 320
- ST - 290
- SC - 300
- MBC - 305
Male Cut-Off Marks
- GEN - 350
- OBC - 340
- ST - 300
- SC - 315
- MBC - 310
PET Exam was conducted on 08 September 2021 through offline (Pen & Paper) mde in two session i.e. Morning (09:00 to 12:00 PM) and Evening (03:00 to 06:00 PM). The medium of the paper was English & Hindi except for the language proficiency section which was conducted in respective languages only.