ptetggtu.com College Allotment List 2023: PDF Download Link of Counselling Result

Rajasthan GGTU PTET 2023 Seat Allotment Result will be announced today at ptetggtu.com. The Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara (GBTU) will declare the PTET College seat allotment list result Round at ptetggtu.com. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process of Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test 2023 can visit the official website to check the PTET Round 1 counselling result.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023: Today, July 28, 2023, will be the day the first seat allocation results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test-2023 (Rajasthan PTET) will be released. According to the official notification, candidates who attended the counselling session held between July 4 and July 20, 2023, would find out their seat allocation for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 counselling round. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website at ptetggtu.com to check out the PTET GGTU College seat allocation list for 2023.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment List 2023: Date and Time

The Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023 (Round 1) will be announced by Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara on July 28. The table below contains a list of important Rajasthan PTET dates.

Rajasthan PTET Events Important Date Counselling Start and End Date June 25, 2023 to July 17, 2023 College Choice July 4, 2023 to July 20, 2023 First Seat Allotment July 28, 2023 Admission Fee July 28, 2023 to August 8, 2023 College Reporting July 29, 2023 to August 8, 2023 Apply for Upward Movement After College Reporting July 27, 2023 to August 4, 2023 College Allotment After Upward Movement August 8, 2023 Reporting in College After Upward Movement and Waiting Students August 9, 2023 to August 12, 2023

Steps to Check Rajasthan GGTU PTET Seat Allotment List 2023?

To check the Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 candidates are advised to follow the below steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. ptetggtu.com

Step 2: Find the link to the Rajasthan PTET seat allotment result and click on it

Step 3: Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number & Date of Birth/Password

Step 4: Download or print the seat allotment result

Step 5: Report to the allotted college for the admission

PTET GGTU Allotment Letter 2023 Download

Candidates can get the 2023 PTET GGTU Allotment Letter online. Continue by visiting the official website, ptetggtu.com. Candidates have to enter their registration number, roll number, date of birth, and password to be able to download the GGTU Allotment Letter for 2023. The allotment letter has to be printed out and brought with the candidate when they apply for admission to the designated teaching colleges.

PTET GGTU College Allotment List 2023

The PTET seat allocation results specify that applicants must be admitted to the designated teaching colleges between July 28 and August 2, 2023. Candidates must send Rs. 22000 to the designated colleges in order to get admitted. The deadline for reporting to the assigned college is August 3, 2023.

Earlier, Rajasthan PTET exam was conducted on May 21, 2023 in 33 districts of Rajasthan at 1494 exam centres. The result of PTET was announced on July 22, 2023 along with the marks scored in each subject.