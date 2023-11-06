PSEB Class 8 Punjabi Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 8 Punjabi Model Paper 2023-24: Download the PSEB Class 8 Punjabi Model Paper for first language and second language options. These model papers reveal the question paper pattern and questions’ format for the 2023-24 board exam.

PSEB Class 8 Punjabi Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the model paper for the class 8 Punjabi exam for the academic year 2023-24. The board has released the model papers for both Punjabi First Language and Punjabi Second Lanuage options. The PSEB Class 8 Punjabi Model Papers are designed to help students understand the exam pattern and the type of questions that will be asked in the exam. These model test papers or sample question papers are also a good resource for students to practise important questions for the exam.

Punjabi First Language is designed for students who have Punjabi as their native language and wish to achieve a deep understanding of the language. On the other hand, Punjabi Second Language is designed for students who are learning Punjabi as a second language and are seeking to acquire functional Punjabi skills for everyday communication. While the syllabus of Punjabi First Language is comprehensive and includes more complex grammar, advanced vocabulary, and literary analysis, the syllabus of the latter is syllabus is less demanding and focuses on the essential aspects of the language only. Students can download the model paper of their respective subject option for which they have chosen to appear in the PSEB Class 8 Board Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 8 Punjabi First Language Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Punjabi Second Language Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: