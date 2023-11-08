PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Model Paper 2023-2024: Model papers by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) form an invaluable resource for the Class 8 students preparing for the PSEB Board Exam 2024. These model papers help students understand the expected question paper design following which students can plan their exam preparations for the best results.
We have provided here the PSEB Class 8th Sanskrit Model Paper 2023-24 for students who have opted for Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Class 8th. The model paper is available here for download in PDF format. Students must download the paper and solve all questions to track their preparedness and identify their weak areas.
PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Question Paper Design 2024
The paper will consist of 8 questions for a total of 80 marks which includes 5 marks for good handwriting. Students will be allowed to write the paper within 3 hours. The question paper will be divided into two sections:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Section A: Objective questions of 1 mark each
|
30
|
Section B: Questions of 4-5 marks
|
45
|
Handwriting
|
05
|
Total
|
80
Check the model paper below:
PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Model Paper 2024
To check all questions, download the complete model paper below:
|
Download Punjab Board Class 8 Sanskrit Model Paper 2024 (PDF)