PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 8 Sanskrit Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Download the PSEB Class 8th Sanskrit Model Paper for the 2023-24 session here. The model paper helps to understand the paper pattern including the number and type of questions for the upcoming board exam.

PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Model Paper 2023-2024: Model papers by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) form an invaluable resource for the Class 8 students preparing for the PSEB Board Exam 2024. These model papers help students understand the expected question paper design following which students can plan their exam preparations for the best results.

We have provided here the PSEB Class 8th Sanskrit Model Paper 2023-24 for students who have opted for Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Class 8th. The model paper is available here for download in PDF format. Students must download the paper and solve all questions to track their preparedness and identify their weak areas.

PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Question Paper Design 2024

The paper will consist of 8 questions for a total of 80 marks which includes 5 marks for good handwriting. Students will be allowed to write the paper within 3 hours. The question paper will be divided into two sections:

Section Marks Section A: Objective questions of 1 mark each 30 Section B: Questions of 4-5 marks 45 Handwriting 05 Total 80

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Sanskrit Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: