PSEB Class 8 English Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 8 English Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Download the model test paper of Class 8th English of Punjab Board. The model paper reveals the number and type of questions for the 2024 board exam.

PSEB Class 8 English Model Paper 2024: Model papers by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) form an invaluable resource for the Class 8 students preparing for the PSEB Board Exam 2024. These model papers help students understand the expected question paper design following which students can plan their exam preparations for the best results.

We have provided here the PSEB Class 8th English Model Paper 2023-24 for students to download in PDF format. Students must download the paper and solve all questions to track their preparedness and identify their weak areas.

PSEB Class 8 English Question Paper Design 2024

The paper will consist of 17 questions for a total of 80 marks. Students will be allowed to write the paper within 3 hours. The question paper will be divided into three sections:

Section Marks Section A: Reading Comprehension 15 Section B: Literature 25 Section C: Vocabulary, Grammar, Translation and Composition 40 Total 80

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 English Model Paper 2024

Section - A (Reading Comprehension)

1. Read the passage and answer the questions that follow:

Student life is the most memorable phase of every person's life. It is the stage in which the whole foundation of a person's life is laid upon. The student period in every person's life is such that he doesn't learn only from books. It is the phase when one grows emotionally, philosophically, physically and socially as well. All incidents and implications drawn from those incidents are what is responsible for his nature. Every student obtains the basic education from home and his mother is his first teacher. The manners and small behavioural traits that blossom during growing years is mostly the reflection of what a child is learning at home. Once a student is admitted to school his role models keep changing with time and situations. Friends become an important factor too. The type of company affects a lot during those immature years. Teachers and friends inspire him a lot. Whatever impression those innocent minds draw, the same is reflected back.

i) The foundation of life of any person depends upon his.

a) memorable phase

b) student life

c) person’s life

d) books

ii) Home is the main source of:

a) basic learning

b) incidents

c) growing years

d) stages

iii) Who is child’s first teacher?

a) friend

b) relative

c) school teacher

d) mother

iv) Which trait is the reflection of home learning?

a) situations

b) manners

c) traits

d) incidents

v) When do role models of a child change frequently?

a) when he stays at home

b) when he is admitted to school

c) when he interacts with parents

d) when he learns at home

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: