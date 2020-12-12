Punjab Civil Service Exam 2020: Apply Online for Tehsildar, Officer and Other Posts @ppsc.gov.in, Download PPSC Recruitment Notification Here

Punjab Civil Service Exam 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the notification for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Exam 2020 (PSCSCCE-2020) for recruitment of officers as Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails). After completion of the examination process, the Commission shall send a list of the successful to the Government.

The candidates can apply for PPSC Civil Service Recruitment by Filling Online Application Form, a link of which is available on the website of the Punjab Public Service Commission www.ppsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting PPSC Punjab Civil Service Application is 30 December 2020. However, the last date for depositing the Application fees by system generated Fee Challan Form on or before 06 January 2021.

The candidates who had already applied for the PCS & allied services posts as per the earlier PPSC Advertisement No. 8 published dated 05/06/2020 SHOULD NOT apply again.

Candidates can check Eligibility, Post Details, Selection Process, Salary and Other Details below.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 December 2020

Last date for submission of the application process: 30 December 2020

Last date for submitting application fee: 06 January 2021

Punjab Civil Service Exam Date - February 2021

Punjab Civil Service Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 85

Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch) - 20 Posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police - 26 Posts

Tehsildar - 4 Posts

Food Supply and Consumer Affair Officer - 2 Posts

Block Development & Panchayat Officer - 2 Posts

Assistant Registrar Co-Operating Societies - 4 Posts

Labour and Concillation Officer - 1 Post

Employment Generation and Training Officer - 6 Posts

Deputy Superintendent Jail/District Probation Officer - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Civil Service Exam 2020:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

He/She must have passed the Matriculation Examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language, which may be specified by the Government from time to time

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for Punjab Civil Service Exam 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary competitive examination, mains exam and interview.

PPSC Civil Service Exam Pattern:

The exam will consist of objective type (multiple choice) questions. There will be two papers of 200 marks as follow:

Subject No of Questions Marks for each Questions Total Marks General Studies 100 2 200 Civil Services Aptitude Test

(CSAT) 80 2.5 200

The question paper shall be bilingual and shall be printed in English (Roman script) and Punjabi (Gurumukhi script) except for questions where candidates’ proficiency in language is to be tested

Punjab Civil Service Mains Exam Pattern:

Paper Maximum Marks Punjabi (in Gurumukhi Script) Compulsory (of 10+2 Standard) 100 English Compulsory (of 10+2 standard) 100 Essay 150 General Studies Paper-I (History, Geography and

Society) 250 General Studies Paper-II (Indian Constitution &

Polity, Governance and International Relations) 250 General Studies Paper-III (Economy, Statistics and

Security issues) 250 General Studies Paper-IV (Science & Technology,

Environment, Problem Solving and Decision

Making) 250 Interview 150 Total 1500

How to apply for Punjab Civil Service Exam 2020 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online on or before 30 December 2020.

Application Fee:

Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab = 1125/- (Rs. 500/- (Online Application charges) plus Rs. 625/- (Examination Fee)

Ex-Servicemen of Punjab = Rs. 500/- (Online Application charges)

All Others Categories (including Lineal Descendent of Ex-servicemen, EWS, Punjab) Rs 500/- Rs. 2500/- 3000/- Physically Handicapped, Punjab Rs. 500/- Rs. 1250/- 1750/-

Punjab Civil Service Exam Notification PDF

Punjab Civil Service Online Application Link