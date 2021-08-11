Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab Police SI Admit Card 2021 Updates: Check Sub Inspector Login Link @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police is conducting the online exam for the post of Sub Inspector from 17 August 2021. Candidate who are appearing in Punjab Police SI Exam can check their Punjab Police Admit Card Updates from the official website (punjabpolice.gov.in) by login into their account.

Created On: Aug 11, 2021 17:48 IST
Modified On: Aug 11, 2021 19:40 IST
Punjab Police SI Login Link

The candidates are required to download Punjab Police Sub Inspector Admit Card and bring a hard copy (printout) of the same, alongwith a prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Indian Driving Licence, PAN card, Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment – 2021 Advertisement Page 10 of 18 Voter Identity card, Indian Passport), for entry to the venue of the computer based test.

Punjab Police SI Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers as follow:

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Paper 1

General Awareness

50

400

2 hours

Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Skills

30

Punjabi Language

20

Paper 2

Logical & Analytical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

50

400

2 hours

Digital Literacy & Computer Awareness

30

English Language

20

Negative marking for incorrect answer shall be to the tune of 25% of the marks assigned to a question that is 1 mark.

 

Those who qualify in the computer based test will be called for Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to Download Punjab Police SI Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on ‘Recruitment’ Link, given at the right side of the homepage

A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR’ and then on ‘LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION’

It will redirect you to a new page, go to ‘Login Tab’

Enter your ‘Application No./Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Download Punjab Police SI Admit Card 2021

 

 

FAQ

Is there any negative marking in Punjab Police Sub Inspector Exam ?

Yes

What is Punjab Police SI Exam Date ?

The exam will commence from 17 August 2021

What is Punjab Police SI Admit Card Link ?

You can download Punjab Police SI Admit Card through the link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/71519/login.html

