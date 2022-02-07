Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022 to Release on 1 March, Check Exam Schedule & Details Here

Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2022 on its website. Candidates who applied for PPSC JE Joint Competitive Examination 2022 can download the complete schedule through the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, The admit card for Junior Engineer (Civil) will be released on 1 March 2022 using the Registration Number and Password on the login page. The Joint Competitive Examination for these posts shall now be held on 06 March 2022 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Candidates will be able to download Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022 followed by easy steps given below.

How to Download Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022' flashing on the admit card. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 612 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil). Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. Candidates will be able to download Punjab PSC JE Admit Card 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.

Punjab PSC JE Exam Pattern

The written exam will be an objective type which will be of 300 Marks comprising of 120 questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The scheme of the exam is as follows:-