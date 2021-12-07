Punjab PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021 Released: Download @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021 has been released on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Steps to Download, Exam, Pattern and Other Details

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021 Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has uploaded the admit card of the exam for Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts. Candidates who have applied for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 can download PSSSB Admit Card 2021 from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. The candidates can check their Examination Centre Address details on 09 or 10 December 2021.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates can download Punjab Clerk Admit Card, against advertisement number 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021 through the prescribed link.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Download Link

PSSSB Clerk Exam will be conducted on 11 December 2021 (Saturday) for IT and Accounts and 12 December 2021 (Sunday) for Clerk Posts. Candidates can check important things to carry at the centre, exam pattern, procedure to download the admit card.

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card

Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Link to Download Admit Card/Roll No for the Written Exam (11/12/21 and 12/12/21) for the post of Clerk (Advt. No. 17/2021), Clerk IT (Advt. No. 18/2021), Clerk Accounts (Advt. No. 19/2021)'

Now, click on 'Download Admit Card (Roll No.)' or 'Download Admit Card (Application No.)'

Download SSSB Admit Card

Important Things to Carry at The Centre

Admit Card

Valid ID Proof such as Driving License, Voter ID Card, Passport, Aadhar Card and Pan Card

PSSSB Clerk Exam Pattern

There will be multiple-choice questions of 100 Marks. 1 Mark given for each question and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Subjects No. of Marks No. of Questions Marks English Language 15 15 120 Mins Punjabi Language 15 15 Computer Fundamentals 10 10 General Knowledge 45 45 Quantitative Aptitude 15 15 Total Marks 100 100

Punjab Clerk Application process was started 23 October 2021 and the last date for submitting application was 26 November 2021. Around 3169 Vacancies shall be filled for Clerk, Clerk (IT) and Clerk (Accounts) posts