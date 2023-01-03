Railway Recruitment 2023: 7914 Vacancies Available, Check RRC Apply Link Here

Railway Recruitment Cell of South Central Railway (SCR), South Eastern Railway (SER) and North Western Railway (NWR) published the notification for the recruitment of Apprentices.

Railway Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell of South Central Railway (SCR), South Eastern Railway (SER) and North Western Railway (NWR) published the notification for the recruitment of Apprentices. Around 7914 vacancies will be filled for the year. Out of the total vacancies, 4103 vacancies are available for RRC SCR, 2026 vacancies under RRC SER and 1785 vacancies under RRC NWR.

Interested candidates are required to apply for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 through online mode on the official websites of the concerned Railway Zone. The candidates can check the starting and last date of submitting all zones in the table given below.

Candidates are advised to apply to go through the RRC SCR Notification, RRC NWR Notification and RRC SER Notification before submitting their application.

SCR Apprentice Notification

SCR Apprentice Online Application Link

SER Apprentice Notification

SER Apprentice Online Application Link

NWR Apprentice Notification

Railway Apprentice Important Dates

RRC SCR Recruitment 2023 Starting Date of Online Registration 30 December 2022 Last Date of Online Registration 29 January 2023 RRC SER Recruitment 2023 Starting Date of Online Registration 03 January 2023 Last Date of Online Registration 02 February 2023 RRC NWR Recruitment 2023 Starting Date of Online Registration 10 January 2023 Last Date of Online Registration 10 February 2023

Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

SCR Apprentice Vacancies - 4103

SER Apprentice Vacancies - 2026

NWR Apprentice Vacancies - 1785

Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

How to Apply for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?