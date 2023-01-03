Railway Recruitment 2023: 7914 Vacancies Available, Check RRC Apply Link Here

 Railway Recruitment Cell of South Central Railway (SCR), South Eastern Railway (SER) and North Western Railway (NWR) published the notification for the recruitment of Apprentices.

Railway Recruitment 2023
Railway Recruitment 2023

Railway Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell of South Central Railway (SCR), South Eastern Railway (SER) and North Western Railway (NWR) published the notification for the recruitment of Apprentices. Around 7914 vacancies will be filled for the year. Out of the total vacancies, 4103 vacancies are available for RRC SCR, 2026 vacancies under RRC SER and 1785 vacancies under RRC NWR.

Interested candidates are required to apply for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 through online mode on the official websites of the concerned Railway Zone. The candidates can check the starting and last date of submitting all zones in the table given below.

Candidates are advised to apply to go through the RRC SCR Notification, RRC NWR Notification and RRC SER Notification before submitting their application.

SCR Apprentice Notification

SCR Apprentice Online Application Link

SER Apprentice Notification

SER Apprentice Online Application Link

NWR Apprentice Notification

Railway Apprentice Important Dates

RRC SCR Recruitment 2023
Starting Date of Online Registration 30 December 2022
Last Date of Online Registration 29 January 2023
RRC SER Recruitment 2023
Starting Date of Online Registration 03 January 2023
Last Date of Online Registration 02 February 2023
RRC NWR Recruitment 2023
Starting Date of Online Registration 10 January 2023
Last Date of Online Registration 10 February 2023

Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

  • SCR Apprentice Vacancies - 4103 
  • SER Apprentice Vacancies - 2026 
  • NWR Apprentice Vacancies - 1785 

Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

How to Apply for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

  1. Visit the website of the concerned Railway Recruitment Cell
  2. Click on the application link given under the recerutiment tab
  3. Now, fill all the details asked in the application form
  4. Submit your application form

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next