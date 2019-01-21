RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023: Biology is a core subject for class 12 science stream in Rajasthan Board and important to study for pursuing medical career. Download here the RBSE class 12 syllabus and examination scheme in pdf format.

RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the new and updated syllabus for the 2023 class 12 Biology exam.

Biology is a core subject in the RBSE class 12 science stream and is essential to master for pursuing a career in medical science. Biology also comes in handy for those seeking to venture into environment, agriculture or nutrition science.

Biology is a fascinating yet challenging subject that involves memorizing a lot of scientific names and concepts. Biology also demands a bit of creativity from students as drawing diagrams and flow charts is important to score good marks. However, firstly students should know the correct RBSE class 12 Biology syllabus and examination scheme. Not all topics carry the same weightage in RBSE 12 biology board exams.

On that note, we bring you the new and revised RBSE Class 12th Biology syllabus 2023 for theory and practical examinations 2023 in PDF format.

RBSE Biology Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks Theory 3:15 56 14 70 Practical 4:00 30 0 30

RBSE Biology Class 12 Syllabus 2023

Unit-6: Reproduction

Chapter-1: Reproduction In Organisms 02

Asexual Reproduction - binary fission, sporulation. buds, gemmules, vegetative propagules, fragmentation.

Sexual reproduction - gametogenesis, sexuality in organisms: unisexual,bisexual, hermaphrodites, Cell division during gamete formation - meiosis division, gametes transfer, fertilization: internal fertilization, external fertilization, non-reproductive reproduction–the zygote, embryogenesis, cell differentiation, egg progenitors, living progenitors

Chapter-2: Sexual Reproduction In Flowering Plants 04

floral structure, Pre-fertilization structures and phenomena: stamens, microfibrils and pollinators, pistil, neoplasms and embryos, pollination, Double fertilization, Fertilization, Post-Formations and Events, Embryos, Embryos, Seeds, Apomixis and Polyembryony

Chapter-3: Human Reproduction 03

the Male Reproductive System, the Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis, Menstrual Cycle, Fertilisation and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation

Chapter-4: Reproductive Health 02

Reproductive Health –Problems and Strategies, Population Explosion and Birth Control, Medical Termination of Pregnancy, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, infertility.

Unit-7: Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-5: Principles of inheritance and Variation 05

Mendel’s Laws of inheritance, inheritance of One Gene: Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation, Co-Dominance, inheritance of Two Genes: Law of independent Assortment, Chromosomal theory of inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination: Sex Determination in Humans, Sex Determination in Honey Bee, Mutation, Genetic Disorders: Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders-Colour Blindness, Haemophilia, Sickle-Cell Anaemia, Phenylketonuria, Thalassemia, Chromosomal Disorders

Chapter-6: Molecular Basis of inheritance 06

the DNA, the Search For Genetic Material, Rna World, Replication, Transcription, Genetic Code, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, Human Genome Project, DNA Fingerprinting

Chapter-7: Evolution 03

Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Forms – A theory, What Are the Evidences For Evolution?, What Is Adaptive Radiation, Biological Evolution,Mechanism of Evolution, Hardy – Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man

Unit-8: Biology in Human Welfare

Chapter-8: Human Health and Disease 04

Common Diseases in Humans- Bacterial, Virus Borne, Fungal, Protozoan and Worm Borne, Immunity - innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and Passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunization, Allergies, Auto Immunity, Immune System in the Body, Aids, Cancer Drugs and Alcohol Abuse.

Chapter-9: Strategies For Enhancement in Food Production 03

Animal Husbandry- Dairy Farm Management, Poultry Farm Management, Animal Breeding, Bee-Keeping, Fisheries, What Is Plant Breeding?, Plant Breeding For Disease Resistance, Plant Breeding For Developing Resistance to insect Pests, Single Cell Proteins, Tissue Culture

Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare 04

Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in industrial Products, Microbes in Sewage Treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes As Biocontrol Agents, Microbes As Biofertilisers.

Unit-9: Biotechnology

Chapter-11: Biotechnology : Principles and Processes 04

Principles of Biotechnology-Genetic Engineering, Bioprocess Engineering, tools of Recombinant DNA Technology-Restriction Enzymes, Cloning Vectors, Competent Host (For Transformation With Recombinant DNA), Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology-Isolation of the Genetic Material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at Specific Locations, Amplification of Gene of interest Using PCR, insertion of Recombinant DNA into the Host Cell/Organism, Obtaining the Foreign Gene Product, Downstream Processing.

Chapter-12: Biotechnology and Its Applications 04

Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture, Biotechnological Applications in Medicine-Genetically Engineered insulin, Gene therapy, Molecular Diagnosis, Transgenic Animals, Ethical Issues.

Unit-10: Ecology

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations 04

Organism and Its Environment, Major Abiotic Factors, Responses to Abiotic Factors, Adaptations. Populations, Population attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population interactions

Chapter-14: Ecosystems 04

Ecosystem–Structure and Function, Productivity, Decomposition, Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids, Ecological Succession, Nutrient Cycling, Ecosystem Services.

Chapter-15: Biodiversity and Conservation 02

Biodiversity: Patterns of Biodiversity, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation

Chapter-16: Environmental Issues 02

Air Pollution and Its Control, Water Pollution and Its Control, Solid Wastes, Agro-chemicals and their Effects, Radioactive Wastes, Greenhouse Effect and Global Warming, Ozone Depletion in the Stratosphere, Degradation by Improper Resource Utilisation and Maintenance, Deforestation

The prescribed books for RBSE class 12 Biology course is NCERT’s Biology Textbook For Class 12.

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Biology syllabus 2023 PDF below.

Also Read: RBSE 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus PDF

Also Read: RBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2023: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus PDF